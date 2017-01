MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lavrov told Russian lower house lawmakers that "time and serious work" is needed to "overcome the severe damage caused to Russian-US interaction" under former President Barack Obama.

"We share President Trump's position in favor of establishing normal interaction. At the same time, of course, we will judge based on actions," Lavrov said.

Donald Trump has repeatedly called for normalizing ties with Russia, saying that "only 'stupid' people or fools would think" that having good ties with Moscow is a bad thing for Washington.