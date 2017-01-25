Kremlin Spokesman Praises Astana Talks on Syria

© AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV UN Security Council to Cement Outcome of Astana Talks on Syria - Special Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syria talks were held in Astana on January 23-24. They were initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who proposed establishing in Astana a site of the Syrian peace process in addition to Geneva. The proposal was supported by the presidents of Turkey and Kazakhstan. As a result of the talks held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Russia, Iran and Turkey decided to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.

"Of course, it is a success. Substantial support has been provided for the Geneva process. You know that the main channel for finding the Syrian settlement is the Geneva process… We hope that the Astana results will help resume contacts in the framework of the Geneva process," Peskov said.

He said only time would determine the sustainability of the Astana format on Syria and its continuation.