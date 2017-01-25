Register
25 January 2017
    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016.

    French Presidential Hopeful Fillon's Wife Paid Over $500,000 as His Aide

    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    317401

    The spouse of French presidential hopeful and former Prime Minister Francois Fillon has been paid for her job as Fillon's parliamentary aide without any tracks of actually bearing any responsibilities, prescribed by this post, French media reported Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Le Canard enchaine satirical newspaper, from 1998 to 2002, when Fillon was a lawmaker representing the Sarthe region, his wife was assigned as his parliamentary attache and later, when Fillon moved to work for the government, Penelope became an assistant for her husband's substitute deputy member of parliament Marc Joulaud, receiving an average monthly salary between 6,900 and 7,900 euros (up to $8,500).

    Vladimir Putin meets with Francois Charles Armand Fillon
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Wary of Trump, Fillon Calls for Mending Fences With Russia
    The estimates by the media outlet showed that over an eight-year period, the spouse of The Republicans' candidate for the presidential elections received about 500,000 euros ($536,300) without ever exercising real functions in the National Assembly and in constituency.

    In compliance with the rules, hiring family members is allowed for the lawmakers but provided it is a real, not a fictitious job.

    The newspaper also claimed that between May 2, 2012 and December 2013, Penelope Fillon was a salaried employee with some 5,000 euros gross per month salary at prestigious cultural magazine Revue des deux mondes, owned by Fillon's friend Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere.

    Sources working at the mentioned time in the French National Assembly, in Sarthe office and in the magazine could not confirm they ever heard or seen Fillon's wife, according to the weekly.

    Reacting to the scandal, one of the Fillon's spokesmen Benoist Apparu said that "she has always worked in the shadows because it is not her style to put herself forward."

    Fillon, presently viewed as a frontrunner of the presidential elections, married Wales-born Penelope in 1980 with the couple having now five children. Before The Republicans nominee presidential campaign started, his spouse, who quit her lawyer career many years ago, was believed to have no specific occupation.

      Adrienne Adonis
      This gives you an idea how he will run his country if elected. Those close to him will prosper and everyone else will suffer as usual. This proves how underhanded he is.
      Hermes
      The fact that he is running for the treacherous republican party should already have made it clear that he is a lying thieving so and so . Vote for Marine le Pen. The rest are liars and traitors who need to be on trial for what they did to France and the rest of Europe.
