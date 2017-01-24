European Left Party Leader Calls Anti-Russian Sanctions 'Mistake'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The anti-Russian sanctions are a mistake, as the European problems cannot be resolved without Russia, President of the Party of the European Left Gregor Gysi told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The problems in the world and Europe cannot be solved without Russia … Therefore [anti-Russian] sanctions, a new arms race and a policy of isolation are mistakes," Gysi said.

At the same time, he warned Russia against cooperation with Germany's right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party or with any European right-wing party as they oppose anti-Russian sanctions only because they think that "they share with Russia the goal of ruining the European Union."

Brussels and Washington imposed a series of sanctions on Russia over its alleged involvement in the conflict between Kiev and the militia in the eastern Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations.