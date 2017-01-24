Register
    General view of the United Nations (UN) offices in Geneva

    Trump Trade Policy Reflects US Unease With UN, Multinational Bodies - Report

    © AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    US President Donald Trump’s criticism of multilateral trade deals extends beyond economics to a broader mistrust of multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, European Union and NATO, the private intelligence firm Soufan Group said in a report on Tuesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — From trade to terrorism, the new US administration will seek out bilateral cooperation and agreements, with the focus of ensuring the best outcome for the United States, the report predicted.

    "While the focus in rejecting TPP [Trans-Pacific Partnership] — and talk of perhaps renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) — was on economics, the geopolitical implications of multilateral trade deals and organizations go far beyond financial concerns," the report stated.

    National flags in NATO headquarters in Brussels (File)
    © AFP 2016/ OLIVIER MORIN
    Trump's Comments on NATO Might Suggest US 'Seeking Direct Control Over Alliance'
    Trump signed an executive order on Monday rejecting the proposed TPP, a free-trade agreement that would have linked the United States with 11 other Pacific-rim nations.

    The Soufan report concluded that Trump’s criticism of trade agreements echoes a broader suspicion of multilateral and multinational organizations as cumbersome and often ineffective in dealing with international crises.

    During the presidential campaign, Trump called NATO ineffective, criticized the United Nations and praised the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union.

