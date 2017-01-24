Trump Trade Policy Reflects US Unease With UN, Multinational Bodies - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — From trade to terrorism, the new US administration will seek out bilateral cooperation and agreements, with the focus of ensuring the best outcome for the United States, the report predicted.

"While the focus in rejecting TPP [Trans-Pacific Partnership] — and talk of perhaps renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) — was on economics, the geopolitical implications of multilateral trade deals and organizations go far beyond financial concerns," the report stated.

Trump signed an executive order on Monday rejecting the proposed TPP, a free-trade agreement that would have linked the United States with 11 other Pacific-rim nations.

The Soufan report concluded that Trump’s criticism of trade agreements echoes a broader suspicion of multilateral and multinational organizations as cumbersome and often ineffective in dealing with international crises.

During the presidential campaign, Trump called NATO ineffective, criticized the United Nations and praised the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union.