MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to Carcaci, the largest French-speaking party, the Socialist Party, and the largest party on the federal level, said they could not vote in favor but would consider a proposal that would present a "deescalation of sanctions".

"The resolution was discussed but refused on grounds that the international law forbids to suppress the sanctions," he told Sputnik.

"It is not bad at all as a result as they start talking about the deescalation, it is not just the majority saying no, full stop next point. So they let it be known that this resolution could be reexamined at one of the next plenary sessions", Carcaci said.