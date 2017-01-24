Israel Has No Plans to Impose Sanctions on Russia - Israeli Ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israel will not impose sanctions against Russia, even under US pressure, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow, Harry Koren said Tuesday.

"There are no such plans… Israel is very sensitive to the issue of sanctions, because we are threatened every time with sanctions. We think that sanctions are an ineffective instrument of international policy. For example, in regards of North Korea. What have these sanctions led to?" Koren said in an interview with the Ekho Moskvy radio station.

The relations between the Western countries and Russia soured due to Moscow's alleged meddling in the Ukrainian conflict.

The United States and the European Union imposed several rounds of anti-Russian sanctions. Besides, in December 2016, Barack Obama administration ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities in response to alleged Russian interference in the US 2016 election.