Russia Not Ruling Out New Guarantors to Syrian Ceasefire

ASTANA (Sputnik) — According to a joint statement of Russia, Iran and Turkey issued following Syrian peace talks in Astana, the countries agreed to create a trilateral group on monitoring the Syrian ceasefire.

"I do not rule out that in certain circumstances there may be new guarantors but these countries must have a real influence on some of the armed opposition groups who control parts of Syrian territory," Lavrentyev told reporters.

He declined to give a direct answer whether the United States met these requirements.

"But obviously we would welcome the US inclusion in the Syrian settlement, a more active role of the US," Lavrentyev added.

The Syria talks were held in Astana on January 23-24. They were initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who proposed establishing in Astana a site of the Syrian peace process in addition to Geneva. The proposal was supported by the presidents of Turkey and Kazakhstan.