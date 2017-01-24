Why Trump Wants to Change 80 Heads of US Diplomatic Missions

© AP Photo/ Steve Helber Trump Will Build Relations With Russia Carefully - US Diplomat

Although this step was announced by the Republican team in late 2016, there is still no official information on the issue on the website of the White House.

According to director of the Institute of USA and Canada Studies Valery Garbuzov, the change of ambassadors after the election of a new US president is a common procedure. However, such a rapid and simultaneous rotation of 80 heads of US diplomatic missions is Trump's idea, which can be explained by his desire to appoint his adherents and friends to these key positions, the expert argued.

"By the change of the administration, there is a change of ambassadors, but not necessarily all of them. Usually, this is a gradual process," Garbuzov told RT.

According to the expert, the new US president intends to appoint mostly non-professional diplomats as his new ambassadors worldwide.

"Trump wants to replace career diplomats with those people who are his devoted friends and share his ideas," professor at the Academy of Military Sciences, Americanist Sergey Sudakov said, supporting Garbuzov's point of view.

© AFP 2016/ Adrian Dennis How Trump's Rise Will Help Europeans Break Free From Brussels

According to Sudakov, this is not an unusual practice for Washington to appoint non-professional diplomats to diplomatic positions. For instance, "Mr. Kerry is very far from the diplomatic field. Rex Tillerson is also not a professional diplomat."

At the same time, Sudakov noted that the appointment of people personally loyal to the president, but far from diplomacy might lead to certain difficulties in the US' relations with other countries.

According to the expert, the new ambassadors are likely to vigorously defend the interests of the US, but could make serious mistakes without knowing all the details of the big game.

"Non-professional diplomats who are engaged in a great diplomatic game, as a rule, do not have the diplomatic skills that every diplomat must have," Sudakov said. "These are the skills that all diplomats learn at the very beginning: how to push their position in a hard, but proper way, and not to quarrel with the others," the expert concluded.