Register
19:18 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A state flag of the Syrian Arab Republic by an Orthodox church in an old Christian block of Aleppo, Syria

    Russia Awaits Reaction of Syrian Opposition on Proposed Draft Constitution

    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Syrian Peace Talks in Astana (80)
    0 8110

    Russia awaits the reaction of the Syrian opposition on Russia’s proposals on the future constitution of the country, Alexander Lavrentyev, the head of Russian delegation to the Astana talks said Tuesday.

    ASTANA (Sputnik) — The Russian delegation to the Astana talks presented to the Syrian armed opposition a draft new constitution of the country, Alexander Lavrentyev, the head of Russian delegation to the Astana talks said Tuesday.

    "We transferred the draft constitution, which was prepared by Russian experts, to the Syrian armed opposition. I want to emphasize, we have done this solely for the reason that we want to accelerate this process and to give it some additional pacing, we are in no way interfering in the process of consideration and adoption of the constitution," Lavrentyev told reporters.

    "At present, the armed constitution has the draft constitution, we are waiting for their reaction which is very important to us and interesting from the point of view of further help," Lavrentyev told reporters.

    "We believ eit is right to initiate the establishment of a constitutional commission, which would consist of representatives of the Syrian opposition and representatives of the Syrian government. We have unfortunately failed to do that yet, but we do not lose hope that we will still manage to break the deadlock in the near future," Lavrentyev told reporters.

    Syrians walk past a portrait of President Bashar al-Assad in the capital Damascus on March 15, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Syrian Armed Opposition Insists on Peace Settlement Via Assad's Resignation
    The delegation of the Syrian armed opposition expressed its readiness at the talks in Astana to work on the country’s new constitution, Lavrentyev said.

    "During our negotiations with the Syrian opposition, they overall admitted the importance of launching the political process, admitted the need to start working on elaboration of a new main law of the country, a new constitution," Lavrentyev said speaking to reporters.

    The Syria talks were held in Astana on January 23-24. They were initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who proposed establishing in Astana a site of the Syrian peace process in addition to Geneva.

    Topic:
    Syrian Peace Talks in Astana (80)

    Related:

    Syrian Opposition Member Says New Constitution Discussed With Trump's Son
    Opposition Threatens New Syrian Constitution - US State Senator
    Syria's New Constitution to Be Agreed by Syrians
    Tags:
    constitution, Alexander Lavrentiev, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    Aleppo in Ruins: Destroyed Monuments of Ravaged City
    The 404
    Error 404
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok