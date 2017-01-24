Syria Ceasefire Regime Needed, its Third Collapse Should Be Prevented - Mistura

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Staffan de Mistura expressed gratitude on Tuesday to Russia, Turkey and Iran for their role in mediating the peace process in war-torn Syria, including for their decision to establish a mechanism to ensure the ceasefire regime.

"Let me thank the sponsors of the Meeting – Iran, the Russian Federation and Turkey, for their determination to build on their achievements of last month when they assumed the responsibility of guarantors of a ceasefire regime in Syria," de Mistura said during a press conference following the two-day intra-Syrian talks in Kazakh capital, Astana.

The UN envoy also thanked Russia, Turkey and Iran for their decision to establish a trilateral mechanism to observe and ensure full compliance with the nationwide ceasefire in Syria.

"This is a concrete step towards further implementation of UNSC Resolution 2236," de Mistura said, adding that the UN was ready to assist the parties to the trilateral mechanism "to ensure that it helps strengthen the quality of the ceasefire."

There is no deadline to implement an agreement on the creation of a mechanism to monitor Syria ceasefire, though it should be done as soon as possible, he added.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said that intra-Syrian consultations in Astana helped create conditions for a new round of formal Syria peace talks expected to take place in February in Geneva.

"This is important in order to help, as the statement says, jumpstart the convening of the formal political negotiating process under UN auspices in Geneva next month."