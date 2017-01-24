Turkey Says One Thing, Does Another on Syria Reconciliation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He also added that the Syrian government considers the role of Turkey in the Syrian conflict to be negative.

"We could also say that the Turkish role is a negative one. And it is a negative one, but we do not say it, because we are diplomats, we are responsible, we are representing a responsible government, so we do not act this way. In politics sometimes you need to deal with your enemies in order to save and rescue your country, and this is what we are doing," Jaafari told reporters.

However, he stated that Damascus did not say that within the framework of the Astana peace talks.

"Turkey says one thing and does another," Jaafari told reporters during a press conference following the talks.