ASTANA (Sputnik) — The Syrian armed opposition has not seen a final declaration on the intra-Syrian talks in Kazakh capital city of Astana, opposition representative Hisham Marua told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Has it already been announced? I cannot tell anything with regard to it as we have not acquainted ourselves with it," Marua said.

The Syrian settlement talks, bringing together the delegation of the Syrian government and representatives of the armed opposition groups for the first time since the beginning of the Syria's civil war in 2011 and brokered by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran, have started on Monday in Astana.