UK to Introduce EU Withdrawal Bill With Lawmakers 'Within Days'

LONDON (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger Article 50 by the end of March and formally begin the withdrawal from the European Union.

"I can announce today that we will shortly introduce legislation allowing the government to move ahead with invoking Article 50, which starts the formal process of withdrawing from the European Union," Davis said in a statement to the House of Commons.

Davis later reiterated that the "straightforward" bill would be introduced "within days."

"We will work with colleagues in both houses to ensure this bill is passed in good time for us to invoke Article 50 by the end of March this year," he stressed.