Damascus, Opposition Delegations to Skip Final Session at Syria Talks - Source

ASTANA (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, another source said that the final session might be attended by the government and opposition delegations.

"The trilateral session has concluded. There is information that Syrian government and opposition delegation will not be present at the final session. The final statement will be read out loud by Kazakhstan in the presence of the guarantor states," the source said.

An international meeting on the Syrian settlement began in the capital of Kazakhstan on January 23 with the participation of a number of delegations, including the opposition, Damascus, Russia, Iran and Turkey.