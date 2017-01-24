Lithuania to Construct Fence of Border With Russia for Geopolitical Reasons

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — Earlier in January, Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said that the planned construction of a fence on the border with Russia would ensure economic security of Lithuania and prevent illegal migration.

"There are other reasons to the construction — geopolitical. I think these reasons are also very important. I want to underline… it is for the first time that money has been allocated from the state budget for the construction of the fence to bolster the state border," Misiunas told the Ziniu Radijas broadcaster.

According to the minister, the 6.5-feet fence will protect Lithuania from smuggled goods and illegal migration.

On January 14, Misiunas said the country’s 2017 budget included 3.6 million euros ($3.8 million) for the construction of the fence.

According to reports, Vilnius plans to have fully controlled borders with Russia and Belarus equipped with modern security systems by 2020.

The border between Lithuania and Russia's Kaliningrad runs for 255 kilometers (158 miles) and passes through the Curonian Spit and Curonian Lagoon, then following along the Neman River, Sesupe, Sirvinta, Liepona and Lake Vistytis. So far, the border of Lithuania and the Kaliningrad Region is marked only by special signs and a 13-meter control line.