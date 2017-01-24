Syrian Rebels May Unite to Counter Former al-Nusra Front Jointly if It Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday, member of the delegation to the talks in Astana Osama Abu Zeid said that the Syrian opposition does not want to discuss fighting against Jabhat Fateh al-Sham militant group as long as foreign forces remain in the country.

"I think that everything is leading to groups, including Jabhat Fateh al-Sham [formerly known as al-Nusra Front] could attack the opposition groups which are presently in Astana… These groups should unite to counter Jabhat Fateh al-Sham," Bashar said.

At the same time, a draft joint statement by Iran, Russia, Turkey on the Astana talks reportedly reiterates the countries’ determination to fight Daesh and Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham.

An international meeting on the Syrian settlement began in the capital of Kazakhstan on January 23 with the participation of a number of delegations, including armed opposition, Damascus, Russia, Iran and Turkey.