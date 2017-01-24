Kremlin Monitors Syria Talks in Astana, But Refuses to Comment Them on

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An international meeting on the Syrian settlement began in the capital of Kazakhstan on January 23 with the participation of a number of delegations, including armed opposition, Damascus, Russia, Iran and Turkey.

"The Kremlin is certainly very closely monitoring the negotiations. We believe that all countries and all forces that are interested in entering the path of a political settlement of the Syrian conflict, monitor this. We do not consider it possible and correct to comment on the course of negotiations now," Peskov said.

"The talks are in full swing, and the head of our delegation [Alexander] Lavrentyev provides information he considers possible at the moment," he told reporters.