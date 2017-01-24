Register
13:13 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft flies at the Air Base of the Lithuanian Armed Forces in Šiauliai, Lithuania, on April 27, 2016 behind flags of US, Lithiania and the NATO

    NATO is 'Powerless to Meet the Real Threat of International Terrorism'

    © AFP 2016/ Petras Malukas
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 23660

    The North Atlantic Alliance lacks the capacity to tackle real threats like international terrorism, focusing instead on the imaginary threat emanating from Russia, political analyst Alexander Perendzhiev, a lecturer at the Plekhanov Russia University of Economics, told Radio Sputnik.

    "What is NATO today? The bloc is not even a commercial project, but rather a scam. It is essentially meant to ensure that certain people become richer while speaking about a threat which does not exist. At the same time NATO is powerless to meet the real threat of international terrorism. Moreover, when a terrorist act takes place, each member state is forced to deal with this threat on its own," he said.

    The US-led North Atlantic Alliance has largely built its current strategy around the notion that Russia is ostensibly increasingly "assertive" and as a result poses a threat to its neighbors, if not other regions. Moscow has consistently denied these baseless claims. 

    "There are European elites making a profit on projects like NATO. They cannot come up with an ideology for their enrichment other than the 'threat from Russia.' They have hugely profited from it," the political analyst asserted.

    U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (standing, L-R), Vice President Mike Pence, Staff Secretary Rob Porter and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, welcomes reporters into the Oval Office for him to sign his first executive orders at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    The Secret of Trump: What the Realpolitik of the 45th US President Will Be Like
    Perendzhiev further said that Washington does not benefit from keeping NATO afloat, suggesting that the bloc is in fact a burden rather than an asset.

    "The United States has suffered immense losses to maintain this project. It has been unprofitable in the sense that it does not correspond with US national interests. It has also contributed to the US national debt growing," he explained, saying that decision makers in the US need to drastically alter America's economic and foreign policies.

    US President Donald Trump has recently called NATO "obsolete" since the organization has been unable to deal with terrorism, something which has become more apparent in Europe in recent years as high-profile attacks rocked France, Germany and Belgium. He has also criticized NATO members for not allocating 2 percent of their GDP on defense.

    US Colonel Christopher Norrie is pictured during a welcome ceremony at the Polish-German border in Olszyna, Poland on January 12, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ NATALIA DOBRYSZYCKA
    NATO's Military Buildup Close to Russia 'is Not About Protecting' European Borders
    Last year, only five countries, comprising the United States, Greece, Great Britain, Estonia and Poland met this requirement, prompting the US president to say that this was "very unfair" to the US. 

    However, Trump said that the alliance was "very important" to him. US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has also reaffirmed that the US is committed to the bloc.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Defense Secretary, NATO Chief Discuss Alliance Role in Transatlanic Security
    NATO Policy of Containing Russia Causing Moscow's 'Natural' Concern
    Trump's Comments on NATO Might Suggest US 'Seeking Direct Control Over Alliance'
    It's Time for NATO to Find Another Raison D'etre or Dissolve. Why Won't It?
    Tags:
    military spending, enrichment, NATO, Donald Trump, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok