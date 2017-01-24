Draft of Document on Astana Talks Not Provided to Armed Opposition Yet

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The Syrian armed opposition delegation includes up to 15 groups, including Jaysh al-Islam, which Russia has repeatedly urged to include in the list of terrorist groups of the UN Security Council.

© REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov Iranian Delegation Arrives at Hotel Hosting Astana Talks on Syrian Settlement

The representatives of Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as the UN, are also taking part in the talks.

"We, the revolutionaries, have not been officially presented with any draft, we would not comment on it. It is available online," Zeid told reporters.

He added that the sides did not discuss political issues, only ceasefire violations, at intra-Syrian negotiations launched in Astana on Monday.

Syria's armed opposition delegates discussed ceasefire violations in the presence of truce brokers Russia and Syria, as well as UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, opposition delegation adviser Osama Abu Zeid also said.

"A meeting behind closed doors with Russian and Turkish sides in the presence of UN Special Envoy de Mistura took place, we have discussed the ongoing ceasefire violations in a number of Syrian regions including those besieged," Zeid told reporters.

He added that Russia had "promised to employ measures to deal with the violations in these regions. We expect something more than the declarations."

The opposition delegation adviser Osama Abu Zeid also stated that if parties-guarantors to ceasefire in Syria consider that meeting in Astana needs more time, the Syrian opposition is not against it.

"If countries-guarantors consider that this [talks] demand more time, another day, this is up to them. We have arrived here not to stay here a day or two and then leave, we are here to achieve goals under the framework of a precise track," Zeid told reporters.