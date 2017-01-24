US-Russian Relations to Improve Under President Trump - Senator

© AFP 2016/ Odd Andersen, Jim Watson White House: US, Russia Have Not Agreed on Trump-Putin Call

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved Tillerson by an 11 to 10 vote. All 10 Democratic Senators voted against confirming Tillerson, citing concerns over the close relationship he had formed with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his tenure as Exxon-Mobil chief.

“I think it’s going to get better, I really do,” Risch said on Monday when asked if US-Russian relations would improve. “You’ve got somebody who is an entirely different personality from our previous president, and I think there is going to be a dialog between the heads of our two countries that is entirely different from the dialog that has taken place.”

Risch added that “everybody needs to catch their breath and see how this plays out,” regarding relations between Washington and Moscow.

Earlier on Monday, Ranking Member of the Foreign Relations Committee Ben Cardin said during the debate on Trump’s nominee for chief diplomat that he was particularly troubled by Tillerson’s answers to questions submitted by committee members, which showed ‘no sensitivity’ that Exxon-Mobil’s business in Russia is helping to finance the Russian authorities.

Trump has promised dramatic improvements in the US-Russian relationship compared with former President Barack Obama, for whom Trump has suggested Putin has little to no respect.