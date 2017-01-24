US-Russian Relations to Improve Under President Trump - Senator

“I think it’s going to get better, I really do,” Risch said on Monday when asked if US-Russian relations would improve. “You’ve got somebody who is an entirely different personality from our previous president, and I think there is going to be a dialog between the heads of our two countries that is entirely different from the dialog that has taken place.”
Risch added that “everybody needs to catch their breath and see how this plays out,” regarding relations between Washington and Moscow.
Earlier on Monday, Ranking Member of the Foreign Relations Committee Ben Cardin said during the debate on Trump’s nominee for chief diplomat that he was particularly troubled by Tillerson’s answers to questions submitted by committee members, which showed ‘no sensitivity’ that Exxon-Mobil’s business in Russia is helping to finance the Russian authorities.
Trump has promised dramatic improvements in the US-Russian relationship compared with former President Barack Obama, for whom Trump has suggested Putin has little to no respect.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete There you go Tillerson after all that belly crawling they still voted against you (Democrats) much damage was done in bolstering the likes of Ukraine nazi's etc who felt Russia would be smashed by you. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This desire to improve relations is wonderful to hear, but the nasty attempts to derail his plans from the start by the senate is disgraceful.
ivanwa88
You should have showed some real balls and supported Trumps mandate to forge closer working relationships with all nations and take the US off war alert status.
Now you have empowered Rubio who thinks he is the President or certainly in waiting.
We will be watching your moves closely Tillerson in case your turn out to being a CIA plant, maybe a noxious weed. (mild joke)
That appointment committee needs to be disbanded like NATO and the CIA its an old anti communist relic which does not apply any longer Russia is not a communist nation full stop.
Darrell R