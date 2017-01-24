Register
08:42 GMT +324 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US President-elect Donald Trump (December 16, 2016 in Orlando, Florida) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (October 19, 2016 in Berlin)

    US-Russian Relations to Improve Under President Trump - Senator

    © AFP 2016/ Odd Andersen, Jim Watson
    Politics
    Get short URL
    218460

    The United States’ relationship with Russia is likely to improve under President Donald Trump through an entirely different dialogue process compared to the dialogue under President Barack Obama, US Republican Senator James Risch told Sputnik after Senators approved former Exxon-Mobile CEO Rex Tillerson as the next US secretary of state.

    US President-elect Donald Trump (December 16, 2016 in Orlando, Florida) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (October 19, 2016 in Berlin)
    © AFP 2016/ Odd Andersen, Jim Watson
    White House: US, Russia Have Not Agreed on Trump-Putin Call
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved Tillerson by an 11 to 10 vote. All 10 Democratic Senators voted against confirming Tillerson, citing concerns over the close relationship he had formed with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his tenure as Exxon-Mobil chief.

    “I think it’s going to get better, I really do,” Risch said on Monday when asked if US-Russian relations would improve. “You’ve got somebody who is an entirely different personality from our previous president, and I think there is going to be a dialog between the heads of our two countries that is entirely different from the dialog that has taken place.”

    Risch added that “everybody needs to catch their breath and see how this plays out,” regarding relations between Washington and Moscow.

    Earlier on Monday, Ranking Member of the Foreign Relations Committee Ben Cardin said during the debate on Trump’s nominee for chief diplomat that he was particularly troubled by Tillerson’s answers to questions submitted by committee members, which showed ‘no sensitivity’ that Exxon-Mobil’s business in Russia is helping to finance the Russian authorities.

    Trump has promised dramatic improvements in the US-Russian relationship compared with former President Barack Obama, for whom Trump has suggested Putin has little to no respect.

    Related:

    Mother of Russian Pilot Yaroshenko Jailed in US May Ask Trump to Release Son
    Trump Unlikely to Lift Anti-Russia Sanctions With 'One Click of His Fingers'
    Ivanka Trump Fights Her Fear of Flying With Russian App
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      There you go Tillerson after all that belly crawling they still voted against you (Democrats) much damage was done in bolstering the likes of Ukraine nazi's etc who felt Russia would be smashed by you.
      You should have showed some real balls and supported Trumps mandate to forge closer working relationships with all nations and take the US off war alert status.
      Now you have empowered Rubio who thinks he is the President or certainly in waiting.
      We will be watching your moves closely Tillerson in case your turn out to being a CIA plant, maybe a noxious weed. (mild joke)

      That appointment committee needs to be disbanded like NATO and the CIA its an old anti communist relic which does not apply any longer Russia is not a communist nation full stop.
    • Reply
      Darrell R
      This desire to improve relations is wonderful to hear, but the nasty attempts to derail his plans from the start by the senate is disgraceful.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok