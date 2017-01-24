Register
    US Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL, appears on The Five television program, on Fox News Channel, in New York

    US Senator Rubio Waiting for Details of Trump's Plans to Deal with Russia

    Politics
    US Senator, former presidential hopeful Marco Rubio told Sputnik that US President Donald Trump administration's plans to work with Russia need to be clarified, adding that he remains skeptical of cooperating with Moscow.

    Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington March 1, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Russia Can Help US Resolve Syrian Civil War - US Senator Cardin
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a press briefing on Monday that US President Donald Trump would work with any country, including Russia, which shares the United States' interest in defeating the Islamic State (ISIL) terror group.

    “I’d have to see the details of what they have in mind before I give you a firm answer on it, but I’m very skeptical of working with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin on anything at this point,” Rubio said.

    Trump has promised improvements in the US-Russian relationship compared with former President Barack Obama, for whom Trump has suggested Putin has little to no respect.

    Pentagon Spokesman Denies US' Coordination of Airstrikes in Syria With Russia
    US Embassy in Russia Confirms Receiving Invitation to Astana Talks on Syria
    Russia's FM Lavrov Says US Invited to Astana Talks on Syria
    US Welcomes Russia-Turkey Coordination in Battle for Syria's al-Bab
    Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Syria, Russia, United States
      ivanwa88
      What's Rubio the self professed feminist movement or 4th Reich pseudo President of the US.
      This appointment committee has gone to his head media grooming him already big smiley shot?

      Looks like the strategy is to undermine /underpin Trump before he has a chance to govern? Trump has a clear mandate to forge friendship and better relationships with world leaders so go and get lost Rubio some reference to Trump as your leader would be helpful dont ever forget the pendulum can swing wildly at times just ask Obama and Hillary where are they today? ok Obama wants to be California's first independent Governor to cause strife and war again using Mexicans instead of Saudis.
      Darrell R
      I would say they need to work together on agreed terms or just stay out of the way of what Russia is doing.
      Darrell Rin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      ivanwa88, well said!
      Angus Gallagher
      This person is a troublemaker. What does his petty bickering amount to when compared to the survival of western civilization?
      These old time GOP hawks don't understand that if we don't fortify our civilization's will to survive- there won't even be an America left worth defending.
      jasin reply toAngus Gallagher(Show commentHide comment)
      Angus Gallagher, Rubio's dirty little secret is that he's gladly helping to destroy western civilization.
      Angus Gallagherin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, yes- he's like these British Tories who gloat at seeing London surrendered to the third world just to keep the British econony a few % higher on Wall St stocks.
      What kind of conservatism is that? It's all a ponzy scheme waiting to collapse America into a giant Brazil of the north- and western Europe into something far worse.
