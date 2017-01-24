US Senator Rubio Waiting for Details of Trump's Plans to Deal with Russia

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst Russia Can Help US Resolve Syrian Civil War - US Senator Cardin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a press briefing on Monday that US President Donald Trump would work with any country, including Russia, which shares the United States' interest in defeating the Islamic State (ISIL) terror group.

“I’d have to see the details of what they have in mind before I give you a firm answer on it, but I’m very skeptical of working with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin on anything at this point,” Rubio said.

Trump has promised improvements in the US-Russian relationship compared with former President Barack Obama, for whom Trump has suggested Putin has little to no respect.