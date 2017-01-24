US Senator Menendez Calls Astana Talks on Syrian Settlement ‘Unpromising’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Initial indications related to the progress of the intra-Syrian peace talks in Astana appear unpromising, US Senator Robert Menendez told Sputnik.
“The early reports [on Astana talks] don't seem promising… I’m certainly hopeful that the ceasefire continues to hold … but I’m not sure how much more will come out of it," Menendez said on Monday.
Earlier on Monday, Russian delegation's head Alexander Lavrentiev said Syrian peace settlement talks in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana were rather successful with the final document being under discussion.
“Before we start engaging with Russia we have to see whether it is ready to come back the international order and the rules-based process we have established that has worked well for the world,” Menendez added.
The Syrian settlement talks in Kazakhstan's capital brokered by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran, started on Monday and are expected to last through Tuesday. The talks brought together the delegation of the Syrian government and representatives of armed opposition groups for the first time since the beginning of the state's civil war in 2011.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ". . . the international order and the rules-based process we have established that has worked well for the world . . . ." Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete “Before we start engaging with Russia we have to see whether it is ready to come back the international order and the rules-based process we have established that has worked well for the world,” Menendez added. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This guy is a zionist neocon jerk.
dvdgrg09
Har har! Menendez is "unpromising" personified.
ivanwa88
Who the f%^k is he? suddenly he is promoting Obamarot instead of supporting Trump is he a Democrat or Republican?
I have a news flash for you Menendez Obama lost he is history Trump won and get in line with your bowl or the muzzle will come out complete with leash.
As for the rules based shite what is he rambling on about Obama never followed rules of any kind even to his wife who controlled his anti community rhetoric.
