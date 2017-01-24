Estonia Building Relations With Russia in Line With EU Foreign Policy

© AFP 2016/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ Estonia's President Favors Anti-Russian Sanctions Extension After Meeting With Poroshenko

TALLINN (Sputnik) – From Ratas’ Point of view Estonia has no opportunity to shape its foreign policy toward Russia independently.

“Russia is our neighbor, there is a big market there, many companies want to work there. But we formulate the Estonian position together with the European Union and our partners, for example, Finland … Speaking about the sanctions, they influence on all European states. But that is not the most important issue. It is more important that we are acting in line with the international law,” Ratas said. on Monday.

He pointed out that Estonia was going to vote for prolonging anti-Russian sanctions.

“As I have already said, Estonia is a very stable partner for the European Union. If we want the European Union to exist, yes, we will vote for prolongation of the sanctions,” Ratas added.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and western countries deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine, and Washington as well as Brussels and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.