Trump to Meet Mexico, Canada Leaders Within Next 30 Days to Discuss NAFTA

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump will meet with the leaders of Canada and Mexico within one month to discuss renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing on Monday.

"He has already spoken to both President of Mexico [Enrique Pena Nieto] and Prime Minister of Canada [Justin Trudeau] about his desire to renegotiate. As he meets with both of these individuals over the next 30 days or so, that is going to be a topic," Spicer told reporters.

The press secretary noted that if Trudeau and Pena Nieto express willingness to renegotiate the deal, it can be done in the current parameters and updated thorough the existing framework of the agreement.

NAFTA was signed by the United States, Mexico and Canada in 1994 to facilitate the trade between the three countries.