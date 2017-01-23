Russia Should Be Europe's Partner to Fight Terrorism - French Candidate Fillon

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Russia should be a partner for Europe in order to jointly tackle a terrorist threat and other international challenges, French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said on Monday.

"Russia should be a partner for the European nation, we need it in particular for countering a terrorist threat. We should not reveal weakness to our Russian partner, we have common interests which should be protected jointly. I want open relations with Moscow based on trust and which clearly indicate mutual aspirations," Fillon said in a speech delivered at the Konrad Adenauer foundation.

Fillon stressed that it was necessary to avoid the situation of permanent confrontation, including "sanctions and threats," since the common priority was to combat "the Islamic totalitarian regime."

On Sunday, Fillon said in an interview with Le Monde newspaper that Moscow's actions in Syria helped to avoid the triumph of Daesh terrorist organization, banned in Russia and other countries, and called for a new economic partnership with Russia.

The first round of the French presidential elections will take place on April 23. Fillon will have to face French far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, independent candidate from the left Emmanuel Macron and a candidate from the Socialist Party, who will be named on January 29.