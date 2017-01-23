White House: US, Russia Have Not Agreed on Trump-Putin Call

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been arranged yet, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Monday.

"I do not believe that that has been set up yet," Spicer told reporters in a press briefing.

Spicer also noted that US National Security Advisor designate Michael Flynn and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak have conducted so far two phone conversations.

"There’s been a total of two calls with the Ambassador and General Flynn, and the second call came I think it’s now three days ago," Spicer stated.