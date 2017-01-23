Trump to Discuss Boosting Trade With UK Prime Minister May on Friday

© REUTERS/ Mike Segar, Kirsty Wigglesworth UK PM Theresa May Puts NATO on Agenda for Trump Meeting Amid Transatlantic Rift

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May will discuss trade relations between their countries in a meeting in Washington, DC on Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing.

"We are excited that Prime Minister May is coming, we look forward to it," Spicer stated on Monday. "I am sure there will be the discussion of trade, to which degree it will come up, I don't know yet."