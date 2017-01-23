Head of Russian Delegation Says First Day of Astana Talks on Syria Successful

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The final document of the Astana talks on Syria is under discussion and it will be presented to talks participants on Tuesday after a final agreement is reached, Lavrentiev said Monday.

He refused to comment on its content as the work on the document is underway.

"We keep up the work. The negotiation of the final text of the statement is underway, it will be presented to the participants for their consideration and will be finally agreed upon in the course of tomorrow's session," Lavrentiev told reporters.

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits First Ever Talks Between Damascus, Armed Opposition Can Pave a Way for Syrian Crisis' Final Resolution

The talks between the representatives of the Syrian government and opposition groups in Astana will resume early on Tuesday with the participation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, which are countries-guarantors of the Syrian truce, opposition delegation member Yahya Aridi said earlier.

The intra-Syrian talks in Kazakhstan's capital brokered by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran, are expected to last through Tuesday. The talks on crisis settlement bring together the delegation of the Syrian government and representatives of armed opposition groups for the first time since the beginning of the state's civil war.

"We believe it was rather successful… We were able to hold… an international meeting on Syria in Astana. I think this event is quite significant because it was opened not only in presence of the three countries-guarantors of the agreement, signed on December 29 last year, but also in presence of representative of the UN Secretary-General [Staffan] de Mistura and US Ambassador to Kazakhstan, as well as in the presence of the delegations of Syrian government and Syrian armed opposition," Lavrentiev told reporters.

"The Russian delegation held a meeting with the Syrian government delegation. The meeting was fruitful. The Syrian side shows understanding," Lavrentiev told reporters.