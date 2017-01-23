Register
22:05 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Participants of Syria peace talks attend a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan January 23, 2017.

    Head of Russian Delegation Says First Day of Astana Talks on Syria Successful

    © REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Syrian Peace Talks in Astana (56)
    0 15211

    he first day of Syrian peace talks in Astana was successful, head of the Russian delegation in Astana Alexander Lavrentiev said Monday, adding that the presence of the UN special envoy for Syria, the US ambassador to Kazakhstan and representatives of Syrian government and opposition groups was especially important for the meeting's outcome.

    ASTANA (Sputnik) — The final document of the Astana talks on Syria is under discussion and it will be presented to talks participants on Tuesday after a final agreement is reached, Lavrentiev said Monday.

    He refused to comment on its content as the work on the document is underway.

    "We keep up the work. The negotiation of the final text of the statement is underway, it will be presented to the participants for their consideration and will be finally agreed upon in the course of tomorrow's session," Lavrentiev told reporters.

    Delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey hold talks on Syrian peace at a hotel in Astana, Kazakhstan, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    First Ever Talks Between Damascus, Armed Opposition Can Pave a Way for Syrian Crisis' Final Resolution
    The talks between the representatives of the Syrian government and opposition groups in Astana will resume early on Tuesday with the participation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, which are countries-guarantors of the Syrian truce, opposition delegation member Yahya Aridi said earlier.

    The intra-Syrian talks in Kazakhstan's capital brokered by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran, are expected to last through Tuesday. The talks on crisis settlement bring together the delegation of the Syrian government and representatives of armed opposition groups for the first time since the beginning of the state's civil war.

    "We believe it was rather successful… We were able to hold… an international meeting on Syria in Astana. I think this event is quite significant because it was opened not only in presence of the three countries-guarantors of the agreement, signed on December 29 last year, but also in presence of representative of the UN Secretary-General [Staffan] de Mistura and US Ambassador to Kazakhstan, as well as in the presence of the delegations of Syrian government and Syrian armed opposition," Lavrentiev told reporters.

    "The Russian delegation held a meeting with the Syrian government delegation. The meeting was fruitful. The Syrian side shows understanding," Lavrentiev told reporters.

    Topic:
    Syrian Peace Talks in Astana (56)

    Related:

    Syrian Kurdish-Led Rebel Group Refuses to Abide by Astana Meeting’s Decisions
    Astana Peace Talks Can Pave a Way for Syrian Crisis’ Final Resolution
    Syrian Government Delegation Meets UN Syria Envoy in Astana - Source
    Astana Syria Talks Participants Leave Location of Meeting
    Tags:
    Syria, Russia, Astana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Stunning Kamchatka Seen Through Eyes of Wildlife Photographer of the Year Winner
    Syria-Astana
    Sidelined
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok