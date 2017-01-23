Syrian Kurdish-Led Rebel Group Refuses to Abide by Astana Meeting’s Decisions

© AFP 2016/ DELIL SOULEIMAN Kurdish SDF Drive Daesh From 130 Villages in Syria's Raqqa Province Since Dec. 10

ASTANA (Sputnik) – This is the first time Damascus and the armed opposition sit together at the negotiating table since the start of the conflict in the Arab country.

The Astana talks have begun earlier in the day and Kazakh side expects the meeting to last through Tuesday.

"And we the components of SDF see that excluding Kurds from participating in the meeting as a part on the negotiations table is a violation of our right and sacrifices, so we would not abide by a congress’ decisions that we would not be invited to," the general command said in a statement.