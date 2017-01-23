Europe Frustrated After Trump Becomes President - Hungary Foreign Minister

"We should remember that now in the European Union, after Donald Trump was elected US president, one can basically feel frustration, because the president is not a puppet, not the one on whom the representatives of the European liberal elite were placing their bets," Szijjarto said during a meeting with First Deputy Chairman of Russia's Council of the Federation Nikolay Fedorov.
He also underlined that if Russia-US relations were positive European "pragmatists" would only win in this situation.
