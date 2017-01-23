Europe Frustrated After Trump Becomes President - Hungary Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump was officially inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, January 20, after he beat his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the November 8, 2016 election.

"We should remember that now in the European Union, after Donald Trump was elected US president, one can basically feel frustration, because the president is not a puppet, not the one on whom the representatives of the European liberal elite were placing their bets," Szijjarto said during a meeting with First Deputy Chairman of Russia's Council of the Federation Nikolay Fedorov.

He also underlined that if Russia-US relations were positive European "pragmatists" would only win in this situation.