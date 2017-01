NEW YORK (Sputnik) — During the interview, Giuliani took the opportunity to point out that the US corporate mainstream media has continued its biased coverage of US President Donald Trump.

"I'm going to Israel on business, I have a law firm. I will stop by, as I always do and either have a meeting with or have dinner with- Prime Minister Netanyahu [who] has been a friend for 25 years," Giuliani told Fox News.

Reporters do not like Trump and they will view facts in the light most unfavorable to him, Giuliani noted.