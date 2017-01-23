Palestinian Ambassador: No Plans for Meeting Between Trump, Abbas in Near Future

© REUTERS/ Mike Segar, Kirsty Wigglesworth UK PM Theresa May Puts NATO on Agenda for Trump Meeting Amid Transatlantic Rift

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Nofal's statement comes after Trump's inauguration as the 45th US president which took place on January 20.

"From our side President Abbas sent a letter to continue peace process but there are no plans for a meeting between Trump and Abbas in the nearest future," Nofal said.

The ambassador added that in the letter on the occasion of Trump's inauguration Abbas congratulated him and said he was "looking forward to working with him for the sake of peace, security and stability in a world that is troubled and in a region that lives a tragic era, and to contribute to creating a safe future for everyone."

Nofal's comment comes against the backdrop of Trump's statement during his election campaign in September 2016, when he told the Israeli prime minister that his administration would recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.