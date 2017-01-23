Syrian Government Delegation Meets UN Syria Envoy in Astana - Source

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Astana Syria Talks Participants Leave Location of Meeting

ASTANA (Sputnik) — This is the first time , when Damascus and the armed opposition sit together at the negotiating table since the start of the conflict in the Arab country. Kazakh side expects the meeting to last through Tuesday.

"The meeting between the government delegation and de Mistura began," the source said.

A nationwide ceasefire in Syria backed by Russia and Turkey came into effect on December 30 and was later supported by a UN Security Council resolution.