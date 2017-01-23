Syrian Opposition Hopes for Russia's Active Involvement in Crisis Settlement

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The opposition does not reject Russian involvement, he added, stressing that the factions mainly have a problem with Russia's support of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government and Russian military involvement in the Syrian conflict.
"We hope that the Russian government will fully change its approach to the Syrian problem and will become a state which is actively involved in the political settlement," Zeid told reporters.
Russia has previously been involved in a number of settlement efforts in the Middle Eastern country. Russia has brokered ceasefires together with the United States, as well as getting involved in negotiating evacuations from east Aleppo, running a reconciliation center at the Hmeymim airbase and taking part in various international meetings on the matter.
All comments
Show new comments (0)