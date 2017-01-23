Register
    Hungary Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto

    Worsening of EU-Russia Relations Bears Losses, Should Be Ended - Hungarian FM

    The deterioration of Russian-EU relations does not benefit any of the sides, and it is high time to put an end to this negative tendency, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Szijjarto is currently in Moscow at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The two ministers held a meeting earlier in the day.

    "The deterioration of relations between the European Union and Russia has resulted in significant losses, and it is time to put an end to it," Szijjarto said during a meeting with First Deputy Chairman of Russia's Council of the Federation Nikolay Fedorov.

    He also expressed hope that Russia would fruitfully cooperate with the new US administration, adding that in this case the European countries would also "start to cooperate and rely on the EU representatives, interested in the improvement of relations and cooperation with Russia."

    Earlier in the day, Szijjarto said Russia and Hungary could cooperate effectively despite hindrances created by anti-Russia sanctions.

    Brussels-Moscow relations have deteriorated after Crimea rejoined Russia in early 2014. The European Union and the United States also imposed a series of sanctions on Russia over its alleged involvement in the conflict between the Kiev authorities and the militia in the east of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations.

      support
      Maybe Russia should send in different bears when working with the EU :>)

      What I like about Sputnik News is the editor's double-entendres in the titles of articles. They are unbearably funny and constitute another source for my daily smile.
