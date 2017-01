TALLINN (Sputnik) — Poroshenko arrived in Estonia on Monday with an official visit. He is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Juri Ratas and parliament speaker Eiki Nestor to discuss bilateral relations, situation in Donbass region, reforms in Ukraine and Estonia's upcoming chairmanship in the European Union.

"Anti-Russian sanctions should be extended until Russia fully implements Minsk agreements. Russia should stick to all international agreements," Kaljulaid said.

The president added that Estonia respected the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In December 2016, the European Union extended sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine until July 31, 2017.

