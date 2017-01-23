Kiev Set to Propose Opening UN Office for Monitoring Minsk Agreements in Ukraine

KIEV (Sputnik) — Yelchenko stressed it was important for the UN and OSCE monitoring missions not overlap.

"I don’t want to speculate, but I think in February we will have at least several opportunities, using our presidency, to try to adopt the UN Security Council’s decision to at least open a UN office in Ukraine that will monitor the implementation of the Minsk agreements," Yelchenko was quoted as saying by the Levy Bereg online media outlet.

The result depends not only on the internal situation in the country, but also on the negotiations with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), he said.

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission is already operating in Ukraine and is tasked with monitoring the implementation of Minsk peace deal provisions to settle the conflict.

The conflict in the country started in 2014 when Kiev launched a military operation against the milirias of the self-proclaimed Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics. According to UN figures, the violence has claimed the lives of over 10,000 people.

The Minsk agreements signed by the conflicting parties were negotiated in February 2015.