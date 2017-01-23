Turkey Not Expecting Swift Results on Syria Settlement in Astana - Deputy PM

ANKARA, (Sputnik) — Kurtulmus expressed hope that the decisions on resolving the Syrian crisis reached in Astana would contribute to peace and stability in Syria, noting that it is "a responsibility of the whole world".
"The parties sitting at the negotiating table in Astana have been fighting for six years. We do not expect that the result may be achieved in one or two days," Kurtulmus said at a press conference, adding that it is important that the sides have gathered.
A nationwide ceasefire in Syria backed by Russia and Turkey came into effect on December 30 and was later supported by a UN Security Council resolution.
