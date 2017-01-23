ASTANA (Sputnik) – This is the first time, when Damascus and the armed opposition sit together at the negotiating table since the start of the conflict in the Arab country. Kazakh side expects the meeting to last through Tuesday.
"There is no meaning in a political solution [in Geneva], there is no reason in a political solution or go for a transitional period without implementing a ceasefire [which we seek to implement here]," Reis told reporters.
A nationwide ceasefire in Syria backed by Russia and Turkey came into effect on December 30 and was later supported by a UN Security Council resolution.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I don't see any opposition that isn't polluted with foreign influence.
jas