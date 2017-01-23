No Discussion of Fighting Nusra Front While Foreign Forces Remain in Syria

ASTANA (Sputnik) – Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

"When the Russian side asked to discuss the issue of al-Nusra Front, we have declined to discuss it until there would be no consensus regarding the withdrawal of foreign forces from Syria, namely, Iranian, Iraqi, Afghan, of various citizenship," Zeid said.