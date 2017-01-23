TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japan will continue talks with Russia, following the consistent policy toward solving the territorial issue of the four islands and striking a peace deal, the prime minister noted. The new approach will help the countries find mutually acceptable resolution of the territorial issue, he said.

"As for the joint business activity on the four Northern islands [known in Russia as Southern Kurils] under a special regime, we will make efforts to establish projects that would be economically important for both sides while advancing further negotiations," Abe said.

According to Abe, during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month, he expressed regret over a growing Russian military presence on the Southern Kuril Islands.

In November 2016, Russia deployed Bal and Bastion coastal missile systems to the islands.

Russian-Japanese relations have been improving since Putin visited Japan on December 15-16, 2016. The sides agreed to establish joint economic activities on the disputed islands with the aim to reach a peace treaty in the future, which they have never signed after WWII.