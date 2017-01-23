Hungarian Foreign Minister Welcomes End to US Export of Democracy as Good Sign

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The stated end of the United States' goal of exporting democracy is a good sign for the global community, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said Monday.

"I could also note the fact that [US President] Donald Trump, finally, wants to put aside a moment like the forced export of democracy, wants to abandon this system. That is of course good news," Szijjarto said in Moscow.

Noting Washington's previous efforts to meddle in Budapest's domestic affairs, Szijjarto said "it is very good news for us if this will not happen in the future."

"And it is also very good news for the world that the new US president will no longer use the 'export of democracy' method. We believe it is a positive sign," he stressed.