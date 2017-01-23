Kremlin Expects to Agree Date of Putin-Trump Phone Talks Soon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The spokesman also said that there was no information about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin yet.

"The phone call is being agreed. We do not have more information yet, but we do expect that in the near future the dates of such a possible phone call will be agreed. This has not happened yet," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, the Kremlin spokesman said that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump is unlikely to be held in coming weeks.