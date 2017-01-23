No Direct Syria Government-Opposition Talks Yet in Astana - Armed Opposition

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Speaking of Results of Syria Talks in Astana Premature - Ambassador to Russia

ASTANA (Sputnik) — This is the first time , when Damascus and the armed opposition sit together at the negotiating table since the start of the conflict in the Arab country. Kazakh side expects the meeting to last through Tuesday.

The Syrian armed opposition is ready to travel anywhere in the world to consolidate ceasefire in the country, Alloush said.

"We are ready to go further to far point [of the world] to save the lives, we also here to implement the UN resolution 2254 and to release women and children prisoners in the regime prisons and we are here also to be sure on the mechanisms of implementing the cessation of hostilities and the ceasefire agreed on the 30th," Alloush, the representative of the Jaysh al-Islam group, told reporters.

The Syrian government and the armed opposition are negotiating behind the closed doors. Damascus delegation is set to speak first, followed by the armed opposition, Russia, Iran, Turkey, the United States and the United Nations.