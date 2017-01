© REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov Astana Talks Aim to Strengthen Syrian Ceasefire - Damascus Delegation Head

ASTANA (Sputnik) – The Syrian government and the armed opposition are negotiating behind the closed doors. Damascus delegation is set to speak first, followed by the armed opposition, Russia, Iran, Turkey, the United States and the United Nations.

This is the first time, when Damascus and the armed opposition sit together at the negotiating table since the start of the conflict in the Arab country. Kazakh side expects the meeting to last through Tuesday.

"It is too early to speak of the results of the talks, positive or negative. The opening of the talks just took place. Let us wait," Haddad said.