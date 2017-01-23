Syria Talks in Astana Should Serve as Key Step Toward Settlement - Lavrov

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Syrian Peace Process: All You Need to Know About Astana Talks Sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — This is the first time , when Damascus and the armed opposition sit together at the negotiating table since the start of the conflict in the Arab country. Kazakh side expects the meeting to last through Tuesday.

"In Syria, we both believe that the meeting between the Syrian government and armed opposition that opened today in Astana should be an important step toward the settlement of the nearly six-year crisis," Lavrov said alongside his Hungarian counterpart.

The Syrian government and the armed opposition are negotiating behind the closed doors. Damascus delegation is set to speak first, followed by the armed opposition, Russia, Iran, Turkey, the United States and the United Nations.