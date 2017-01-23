Syria Talks in Astana Should Serve as Key Step Toward Settlement - Lavrov

"In Syria, we both believe that the meeting between the Syrian government and armed opposition that opened today in Astana should be an important step toward the settlement of the nearly six-year crisis," Lavrov said alongside his Hungarian counterpart.
The Syrian government and the armed opposition are negotiating behind the closed doors. Damascus delegation is set to speak first, followed by the armed opposition, Russia, Iran, Turkey, the United States and the United Nations.
