Astana Talks to Facilitate Syrian Crisis Resolution in Geneva Framework

© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Syrian Peace Process: All You Need to Know About Astana Talks Sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The part of Astana talks open for press has finished, with further negotiations between the Syrian government and armed opposition continuing behind the closed doors. Damascus delegation is set to speak first, followed by the armed opposition, Russia, Iran, Turkey, the United States and the United Nations.

"I am confident that the meeting in Astana will provide the necessary conditions allowing to find the acceptable solution of Syrian crisis for all the interested parties in the framework of Geneva process under the auspices of the UN and will be a significant step forward to peace and stability in Syria. I wish you successful and fruitful negations," the statement read out by the Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.

This is the first time, when Damascus and the armed opposition sit together at the negotiating table since the start of the conflict in the Arab country. Kazakh side expects the meeting to last through Tuesday.

