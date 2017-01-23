Astana Talks to Facilitate Syrian Crisis Resolution in Geneva Framework

"I am confident that the meeting in Astana will provide the necessary conditions allowing to find the acceptable solution of Syrian crisis for all the interested parties in the framework of Geneva process under the auspices of the UN and will be a significant step forward to peace and stability in Syria. I wish you successful and fruitful negations," the statement read out by the Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.
This is the first time, when Damascus and the armed opposition sit together at the negotiating table since the start of the conflict in the Arab country. Kazakh side expects the meeting to last through Tuesday.
