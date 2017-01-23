US Embassy: No Resignation Orders Received for Career Diplomats, Including Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Olson told RIA Novosti the resignations of the Obama administration's political appointees took effect on January 20, the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"For career Foreign Service officers, there this year has been no such directive. As noted on the Embassy's webpage, Ambassador Tefft has been a career Foreign Service Officer for more than 40 years," Olson said.

