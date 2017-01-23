Register
08:48 GMT +323 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A picture taken on January 22, 2017 shows a woman walking in downtown Astana, with the Baiterek monument seen in the background

    Preparations for Peace Talks on Syria in Astana Finished

    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Politics
    Get short URL
    113401

    The preparations and first consultations aiming to create an atmosphere conducive to the main round of the intra-Syrian talks in Astana have finished.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — All the participants of the negotiations that will start on Monday have arrived to the Kazakh capital. The talks, if successful, could signify the new stage of solving the armed conflict in Syria that started almost seven years ago.

    The main round of the negotiations is expected to begin on Monday at 1 p.m. local time (07:00 GMT) and to finish at the same time on Tuesday.

    PRELIMINARY MEETINGS

    Staffan de Mistura, UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria.
    © AP Photo/ Fabrice Coffrini/Pool
    De Mistura Calls Trilateral Meeting in Astana Important for Syrian Settlement
    The representatives of Iranian delegation headed by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab-African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari arrived at the Mariott hotel, where the Russian delegation is staying, at about 5 p.m. (11:00 GMT) on Sunday. In about 15 minutes their discussion with Russian delegation head Alexander Lavrentiev and Director of Middle East and North Africa Department in the Foreign Ministry Sergey Vershinin was joined by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and his colleagues. The consultations were held behind closed doors and lasted more than five hours.

    According to Minister-Counsellor of the Russian Embassy to Kazakhstan Alexander Musienko, the talks were "going difficult, but the negotiators must be given time to fulfill their mission."

    Musienko also said that the delegations of Russia, Iran and Turkey were working on the final draft of the agreement and added that the Russian side was intending to do everything possible to reach consensus.

    Later in the day, the Russian delegation had a preliminary meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and his deputy, Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy, which lasted about an hour.

    "Arrangement of the meeting of the three countries who have influence on the fighting sides is an important one. If that can stabilize the cessation of hostilities — that is what Syrians are looking for," de Mistura said after the meeting.

    The Russian delegation also met with Bashar Jaafari, the head of the Syrian government delegation to Astana, who later told Sputnik that further consultations between different delegations were required to reach common ground.

    UNCERTAINTY OVER DIRECT NEGOTIATIONS

    According to Ansari, no agreement has been reached yet regarding the direct talks between the Syrian government and the opposition.

    Cities of the world. Astana
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Russian Delegation to Astana Holds Meeting With De Mistura, Ramzy
    Ansari added that he was optimistic about Syrian settlement after trilateral consultations with Russia and Turkey.

    Lavrentiev said that Moscow was doing its utmost to bridge the distance between the participants of the upcoming negotiations.

    The Russian delegation head noted the understanding and willingness to help reach good results shown by de Mistura.

    "In general, we are looking at the event set for tomorrow with some optimism as it is necessary to give the peace process a chance," Lavrentiev said.

    The Russian delegation head stressed the unique nature of the talks that included Syrian government and opposition, but declined to comment on the probability of the direct talks.

    OPPOSITION DEMANS CEASEFIRE

    Abdulhakim Bashar, the member of the council of Syrian High Negotiation Committee (HNC) told Sputnik that the ceasefire had to be nationwide but should not refer to the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    "We think that the ceasefire must be nationwide but not including the terrorist organizations like the Islamic State or Nusra Front, there must be guarantees of its abidance and sanctions for its breach. These are three main points along with the separation of the zones of contact," Bashar said.

    Bashar added that the humanitarian issues, such as the medical and humanitarian aid delivery and the liberation of the dissidents, had to be outlined in the final agreement.

    PARTICIPANTS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT TALKS, THANKFUL FOR PLATFORM

    According to Kazakh Foreign Ministry, the heads of the delegation of the Syrian government and the opposition were optimistic about the upcoming talks.

    "The heads of both delegations thanked the Kazakh government and the nation for the promotion of peace settlement of the Syrian turmoil, providing great infrastructure for the international meeting," the ministry's statement read.

    Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov ensured Jaafari that Astana was ready to keep working on solving the Syrian crisis.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Astana to Host Intra-Syrian Talks Brokered by Russia, Iran, Turkey on Monday
    Attitude Before Astana Talks on Syria Very Positive - Kazakhstan's FM
    UN Envoy Describes Astana Talks on Syria as Very Important Initiative
    The Objective of the Astana Peace Talks: 'Syria Should Belong to Syrians'
    Tags:
    Syrian peace talks, Iran, Turkey, Russia, Astana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    US First Ladies: The Women Who Left Their Mark on the World
    US First Ladies: The Women Who Left Their Mark on the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok